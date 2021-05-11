The rush for the corona vaccination is growing – and the number of vaccine fraudsters. ARD research reveals that.

Berlin – We are talking about several thousand cases: More and more people who want to be vaccinated are trying to get an early corona vaccination * without justification and sometimes with false information – now the call for penalties is loud. “Thousands are caught, but there are no sanctions,” said the board of directors of the German Foundation for Patient Protection, Eugen Brysch dpa. “To push forward during vaccination is still not an administrative offense.”

Many vaccination centers in Germany * complain about the aggressiveness of those willing to vaccinate after a media report. The ARD political magazine “Report Mainz” reported that the Hamburg vaccination center alone last reported 2,000 people in one week.

Advocate for corona vaccination: “The mood is becoming more aggressive”

In the process, incorrect age or occupation information would be made, according to “Report”. In Munich, up to 350 pegers a week would be caught, in Saarbrücken up to 140. The editors had asked the vaccination centers of the state capitals, but not all of them recorded the numbers of vaccine pendants.

The spokesman for the Hamburg social authority, Martin Helfrich, told ARD magazine: “The mood is becoming more aggressive. Some people are very clear that they are not authorized and still try to get vaccinated. “

“Report” research shows that vaccination fraudsters often pretend to be high-priority contact persons for people in need of care or pregnant women. Because a person in need of care can name two contact persons who will be vaccinated as a priority. In one case known to the editors, however, instead of two, eight young and healthy people managed to be vaccinated as contact persons.

FPD health expert on vaccination precursors: “Deeply indecent”

The FDP * health expert Christine Aschenberg-Dugnus described this behavior as “deeply indecent”. “People’s impatience is understandable, but it doesn’t excuse the use of tricks,” she said. The call for stronger sanctioning of vaccine preluders is understandable.

The health ministers’ conference on Monday lifted the vaccination prioritization for the preparation of the Johnson & Johnson group * – similar to that of the manufacturer Astrazeneca *. Both vaccines can very rarely cause serious side effects. Therefore, before deciding on one of the two vaccines for people up to 60 years of age, medical information and an individual risk analysis are required. Both vaccines should only be used regularly in people aged 60 and over.

However, the majority of Johnson & Johnson in Germany will probably only be delivered when the elderly have already been vaccinated for the most part: according to Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU *) ten million doses by the end of July. In contrast to the active ingredient from Astrazeneca – and also the unrestricted use of preparations from Biontech / Pfizer * and Moderna * – one vaccination is sufficient for Johnson & Johnson.

With a view to the pressure of many who would like to vaccinate, Brysch said: “Now vaccines are being released. This creates massive pressure in the vaccination centers and among general practitioners. We hear about psychological and physical threatening gestures on the patient protection telephone. “(Dpa / frs) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © Patrick Pleul / dpa