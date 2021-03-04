The study caused a stir days ago. Now Biontech founder Ugur Sahin has positioned himself to the investigation – and draws a hopeful conclusion.

So far it has not been clear whether a corona vaccination only protects the vaccinated themselves or also the people in the area.

The question weighs heavily in the debate about a corona vaccination certificate.

Biontech co-founder Ugur Sahin has now commented on a study from Israel, where almost half of the residents have already received an initial dose.

Mainz – Are Corona * vaccinated people still contagious? A lot depends on the question at the moment. If so, the opponents of more freedom for those who have already been immunized would have a weighty argument. Therefore, one sentence makes you sit up and take notice that Biontech co-founder Ugur Sahin * now admits image said: “The number of people who have a positive Corona-PCR test and are therefore potentially contagious will decrease by 92 percent after vaccination”

In practical terms, this means that you are no longer contagious.

“With this knowledge we now also know that we can contain the pandemic effectively if enough people are vaccinated,” Sahin continued in an interview with the newspaper. A large-scale study in Israel * had previously confirmed the very high effectiveness of the Biontech / Pfizer agent used in Germany *. Sahin referred to this evaluation.

Biontech founder on corona vaccine: “We can learn a lot from the current pandemic”

Almost everything he’s in that image-Interview says, gives me hope. “We know that our vaccine protects against most known mutations, including B1.1.7. This variant is currently also dominant in Israel. ”B.1.1.7. * Is the name of the more contagious mutation * of Sars-CoV-2, which was first discovered in Great Britain and of which SPD * health expert Karl Lauterbach warns.

“We can learn a lot from the current pandemic. If we prepare well now, we can react faster, develop vaccines faster and produce sufficient doses faster, ”said Sahin.

Biontech vaccination against Covid-19: Ugur Sahin on the vaccination strategy

The Medinziner also explained what needs to be considered with the Biontech vaccination. If “critical variants” of Corona emerged, a third dose could be administered – “a simple strategy”. Sahin believes: “Such a booster vaccination could produce such a strong immune protection that the variants no longer get through.” However, in order to slow down the virus in society, the vaccination must be refreshed “perhaps every one to a year and a half”.

Countries can count on larger amounts of vaccine by the beginning of April. Biontech announced a total of more than 11.5 million vaccine doses by the end of March. In addition, around 5.6 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine are expected. By then, Moderna is expected to deliver 1.8 million cans.

After a slow start, the pace of vaccination in Germany is currently accelerating. However, there is persistent skepticism among some citizens, especially against the corona vaccine from AstraZeneca, but also against vaccinations in general. (frs) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © Andreas Arnold / dpa