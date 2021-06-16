ofFranziska Schwarz shut down

In the pandemic, rules apply to a vacation abroad – at least for re-entry into Germany. And according to a report, they should continue to exist for the time being.

Berlin – Is it because of the delta mutation, which is considered to be significantly more contagious? The variant of the corona virus is loud dpa on the agenda when the federal and state health ministers meet this Wednesday (June 16). Germany loosens many rules, but the Ministry of Health under Jens Spahn (CDU) wants to remain strict for the time being. That reports the picture.

The newspaper is referring to a draft resolution that has been submitted to it. For many travelers, the following is particularly important: How long do I have to be in quarantine after entering Germany? The actual Coronavirus Entry Ordinance of May 12, 2021 provides the following, depending on the starting region:

risk areas : Submission of a negative test result, proof of vaccination or health recovery no later than 48 hours after entry. The quarantine period is ten days. It can be terminated prematurely with the evidence just listed.

: Submission of a negative test result, proof of vaccination or health recovery no later than 48 hours after entry. The quarantine period is ten days. It can be terminated prematurely with the evidence just listed. High risk areas : Submission of a negative test result, proof of vaccination or recovery at Entry. The quarantine is 14 days and can be shortened from day five at the earliest.

: Submission of a negative test result, proof of vaccination or recovery at Entry. The quarantine is 14 days and can be shortened from day five at the earliest. Virus variant areas: The quarantine is 14 days and can Not be shortened.

In addition, travelers must register with the “digital entry registration” (DEA). If this is not possible due to a lack of technical equipment, an analogous substitute notification must be filled out. These quarantine regulations initially apply until July 28, 2021.

In principle, even if they are not coming from a risk area, air travelers must present the carrier with a negative test result, proof of vaccination or proof of recovery before departure. According to information from picture this rule should be maintained until mid-September. According to the report, the rules just listed will not be relaxed for the time being.

Corona: Lauterbach expects the delta variant to spread in Germany as well

The SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach expects that the delta variant will also drive up the infection rate in Germany in the fall. That’s what the epidemiologist said on the TV show rbb special. That will lead to problems in the fall.

This Wednesday, the federal and state health ministers are discussing not only the delta mutation, but also the future of the regional vaccination centers and the corona consequences for children and adolescents. (frs)