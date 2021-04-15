ofFabian Mueller shut down

Several model regions are to be created in Schleswig-Holstein, including Eckernförde. Restaurants, hotels and campsites will open there from Monday.

Eckernförde – waves, sand, a cold beer in the sun – what many are currently longing for, should be possible again from Monday. Because: From April 19, German tourists will be able to vacation on the Baltic Sea again. But what sounds like a big innovation initially only affects the 22,000-inhabitant town of Eckernförde in Schleswig-Holstein. Hotels, holiday homes, campsites and restaurants open there. Anyone who can present a negative corona test is allowed to travel.

The State Secretary of the Schleswig-Holstein Ministry of Economics, Thilo Rohlfs, told the TV broadcaster RTL: “Since we take these first steps outside of the actual holiday season, we believe that we can now carefully take the first steps bit by bit before the hopefully big opening step can actually take place in summer.”

Corona vacation in Germany: City in Schleswig-Holstein becomes a model project – “The mood is good”

The Eckernförde restaurant and hotel owner Oliver Träger told the TV broadcaster: “The atmosphere is good, people are happy to go out again.” The openings are only possible because the city has been approved as a model region. However, the relaxation is tied to clear rules: “Test, test, test”, is what carrier calls them. “We will also do a test station from Monday so that every hotel guest arrives with us with a negative test and is then tested again every two days.”

Should the seven-day incidence rise above 100, the easing will be reversed. The Rendsburg-Eckernförde district currently has an incidence of 48.5. “You have to talk to people a lot, also that it can be over overnight, that you really have to define it clearly in advance,” says Träger.

Video: Schleswig-Holstein: Outdoor catering is allowed to partially reopen

Corona vacation in Schleswig-Holstein: Sylt, North Friesland and Büsum want to follow suit

Several other regions in Schleswig-Holstein have also expressed their interest and want to become a model region, including Sylt, North Friesland, Büsum and the Bay of Lübeck. Here, too, easing was planned for Monday, but the regions have postponed the start to the end of April or the beginning of May. For Eckernförde, the authorities have initially approved the openings until May 15. However, an extension is possible if the number of infections does not increase and the rules are adhered to. (fmü)