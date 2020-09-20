new Delhi: India has now come at number one in the world in terms of patients who have been cured of corona infection. India has also defeated America. More than 43 lakh patients have been cured by Corona in the country. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, the total number of corona infections in the country has now increased to 54 lakhs. Of these, 86,752 people have died. The number of active cases is 10 lakh 10 thousand and 43 lakh people have been cured. The number of healthy people is almost four times more than the number of active cases of infection.

In the last 24 hours 92,605 new corona cases have been registered. Earlier, on September 16, there were a record 97,894 infection cases. At the same time, 1133 people have lost their lives in 24 hours. Since September 2, more than one thousand people have died in the country. The good news is that 94,612 patients have also been cured in 24 hours.

Over 636 million sample tests

According to ICMR, a total of 636.6 million samples of corona virus have been tested till 19 September, out of which 12 lakh samples were tested yesterday. The positivity rate is less than 7 percent. 54% of the cases of corona virus are in the age group of 18 years to 44 years, but 51% of deaths due to corona virus occurred in people aged 60 years and above.

Drop in mortality

It is a matter of relief that a steady decline in mortality and active case rate is being recorded. The death rate fell to 1.60%. Apart from this, the rate of active cases undergoing treatment has also come down to 19%. With this, the recovery rate i.e. recovery rate has become 79%. The recovery rate in India is continuously increasing.

Maharashtra has the most active cases in the country. More than two lakh infected people are being treated in hospitals in Maharashtra. It is followed by Tamil Nadu at number two, Delhi at number three, Gujarat at number four and West Bengal at number five. These five states have the most active cases. In the case of active case, India is second in the world. India is the second most affected country in the world by number of corona infects. India is number after death in America and Brazil.

read this also-

Around 9.60 lakh people died due to corona worldwide, 2.25 crore out of total 30 million infected

1.69 crore people infected with corona in US-India-Brazil, 4.27 lakh deaths in three countries so far