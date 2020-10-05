Highlights: Corona cases in India have crossed 66 million

Good news is also on Kovid-19, recovery rate crosses 84 percent

Please tell that more than 1 lakh people have died due to corona in the country.

new Delhi

In the last 24 hours 74,442 new cases of corona virus have been reported in India while 903 people have died. With this, the total number of cases of this disease in the country has increased to 66,23,816. The good news is that amid the increasing speed of the Corona case, the recovery rate in the country has reached 84.34 percent.

According to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the death rate has come down to 1.55 percent. According to Johns Hopkins University, India has the lowest mortality rate among the 20 most affected countries, with the highest being 10.4 percent in Mexico and 8.8 percent in Britain. Of the total cases, 9,34,427 are currently active. 55,86,703 have been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 1,02,685 have lost their lives with the disease.

Maharashtra tops the most affected states in the country with a total of 14,43,409 cases involving 38,084 deaths. It is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. According to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India examined 9,89,860 samples in a single day on Sunday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 7,99,82,394.