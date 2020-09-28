Highlights: The number of corona patients in the country has increased to over six million

1 million new corona patients found in the country in the last 12 days

If this pace continues, India will leave America behind and become number one in the case of Corona

new Delhi

Corona Cases in India is not taking the name of the speed of the country. India has become the second country in the world after America where the number of Kovid-19 patients has crossed 6 million. Not only this, in the last 12 days, there have been 1 million new cases of corona in the country. If the pace of Corona’s case increases in the country, then soon India will leave the US and reach number one.

India will leave America behind?

At present, the number of Corona in US Updates victims in the US is more than 71 lakhs whereas in India more than 6 million. There is a difference of about 11 lakh in the number of patients of Kovid-19 between India and America at this time. If the pace of growth of new cases in India remains the same, then it will soon leave America behind. As of September 1, there were 61 million corona cases in the US, while India had a gap of 38 lakhs and a difference of 23 lakhs between the two countries. But by 26 September, the difference has reduced to only 11 lakhs.

Corona patients across 60 lakhs in the country

‘Good News’ for India too

The good thing for India is that the number of people recovering from Corona is also increasing continuously in the country and this figure has crossed 50 lakhs. The recovery rate from Corona has reached 82%. On Sunday, 84,185 new cases were found in the country. With this, the number of corona patients in India had risen to 60,72,757 lakh. At the same time, the death toll has increased to 95 thousand.

Reduction in infection index!

There has also been a reduction in an index index among them all. This means that the number of corona-infected patients has declined to infect another healthy person, and has also decreased in the 5 largest states affected by Kovid-19 in the past week. The R value in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh has been below 1 between 19 and 22 September. However, experts believe that only after the better condition in the 5 states most affected by Corona, this achievement can last longer.