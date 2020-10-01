new Delhi: Corona virus epidemic cases have crossed 63 lakhs in the country. In the last 24 hours 86 thousand 821 cases of infection have been reported in the country and 1181 people have died. With this, the total cases of corona in the country have become 63 lakh 15 thousand 585. The month of September has proved very bad for India facing the epidemic.

According to the latest data released by the Health Ministry, 98 thousand 678 people have died in the country so far. The number of active cases has reduced to 9 lakh 40 thousand 705 and 52 lakh 73 thousand 201 people have been cured. The number of healthy people is about five times more than the number of active cases of infection.

Month of september very bad

In India, 41 percent new cases were reported in September. At the same time, 34 percent people died. Of these, 33,255 people died (33.7 percent) in the month of September. 28,859 in August, 19,122 in July and 11,988 in June and 4267 in May due to Kovid.

In the month of September, there have been 26.24 lakh cases of corona virus, which is 41 percent of the total number of cases. In August last month, 19.87 lakh cases of corona virus were found. At present, the number of active cases in India is 9.47 lakhs. Karnataka has become the third state after Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, where more than 6 lakh cases of corona virus have been reported.

