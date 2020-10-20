new Delhi: In India, the death toll from corona in one day has come down to 600, but still this number is the highest in the world. In the last 24 hours, 46,790 new corona cases have been registered and 587 corona infected have lost their lives. The number of patients recovering in the country is also coming more than new cases. 69,720 patients recovered on the previous day.

According to the latest data of the Ministry of Health, the total number of corona infected in the country has reached 75 lakh 97 thousand. Out of these, one lakh 15 thousand 197 patients have died. At the same time the number of recovery cases has reached 67 lakh 33 thousand and the number of active cases has come down to 7 lakh 48 thousand.

The number of people recovered is eight times more than the number of active cases of infection. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have the highest percentage of active cases of corona virus, mortality and recovery rate. According to ICMR, a total of 91.61 million samples of corona virus have been tested till October 19, out of which 10 lakh samples were tested yesterday. The positivity rate is around seven percent.

Most active cases in Maharashtra

The country’s active cases have come down from 8 lakh after 6 weeks. There are less than 20,000 active cases in 22 states / union territories. More than 50,000 active cases are being reported only in Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra. The most active cases are in Maharashtra. In the case of active case, India is second in the world. India is the second most affected country in the world by number of corona infects. India is number after death in America and Brazil.

It is a matter of relief that a steady decline in mortality and active case rate is being recorded. The death rate fell to 1.51%. Apart from this, the rate of active cases undergoing treatment has also come down to 10%. With this, the recovery rate is 88%. The recovery rate in India is constantly increasing.

