Highlights: War room started in Rajasthan to prevent and help patients on corona virus infection.

Information about the treatment and convenience of corona can be obtained by calling helpline number 181.

Staff will be ready to help 24 hours in three shifts, doctor’s advice will also be available.

‘War rooms’ were also made at the state level and district level in Jaipur.

Jaipur. To overcome the corona virus infection in Rajasthan, the Gehlot government has started a state-level ‘war room’ in the capital Jaipur from Monday. The government claims that all the problems of the corona patient or their family will be resolved in maximum 30 minutes through the state and district level war room related to the corona virus infection.

Medical and Health Minister Dr. Raghu Sharma said that a 24-hour state-level war room in the Government Secretariat will help in providing medical facilities to the corona infected in just 30 minutes. He told that the helpline number of this war room is 181. He said that in the state-level ‘war room’, the list of the names of employees and officers posted in all the district ‘war rooms’ and mobile numbers will be available. At the same time, information of all the screening centers related to Kovid-19, the list of private and state Kovid dedicated hospitals will also be available with the telephone number.

‘War room’ will be conducted in 3 innings

The medical minister informed that the district-level ‘war room’ will be operated 24 hours in the district’s major dedicated hospital headed by the district collector. The above district-level ‘war rooms’ will be operated in three innings with one administrative officer, two doctors and other personnel. In these ‘war rooms’, Kovid Dedicated will provide real time information of the beds available in all hospitals and information related to ambulance. He said that computer and CCTV cameras are also being installed along with a telephone number and net connectivity to monitor the war room. He said that instructions have been given to provide information about all types of beds in Kovid Dedicated Hospitals in all the ‘War Rooms’.

Patients and relatives can ask for help on 181

Dr. Sharma said that patients with isolation or their relatives in the state-level ‘war room’ can contact on 181 to tell their problems. After this, the personnel posted here will make the above information available to the concerned district level ‘war room’ and also on the Rajasthan Sampark Portal and will be committed to diagnose the problem as soon as possible.

Doctor’s advice also on the help desk

All district level war rooms have been directed to solve the problem of the patient or family within a maximum of 30 minutes. He told that if the patients without symptoms ask for any medical advice, the doctor at the help desk will help him and on the demand of the medicine, the medicine will be made available under the Chief Minister Free Medication Scheme. Whereas ambulance will be arranged to get admitted to Kovid Dedicated Hospitals on request of patients with symptoms.

Vetinator, ICU and bed information also

The Health Minister said that the district-level ‘War Room’ has been entrusted with the responsibility of making ICU, ventilators and other medical facilities available to the serious patients at the earliest and to be admitted to the Kovid Hospital by the government referral transport facility. After resolving the problem of the patient or their family, the personnel posted in the district level ‘war room’ will give the above information in the state level war room and will also register on the Rajasthan Liaison Portal and the state if the district level war room does not take action in half an hour The level war room will be directed for necessary action and informing it to the additional district collector and asking for immediate solution.

