new Delhi: For the last four days in India, the number of patients recovering more than the new corona infected is increasing. This high rate of daily recoveries has put India at the top position in cases of recovery cases worldwide. In the last 24 hours 75,083 new corona cases have been registered in the country and 1053 people have lost their lives. Since September 2, more than one thousand people have died in the country. The good news is that in 24 hours so far, a record 101,468 The patients have also recovered.

According to the latest data of the Ministry of Health, the total number of corona infected in the country has now increased to 55 lakh 62 thousand. Of these, 88,935 people have died. The number of active cases has reduced to 9 lakh 75 thousand and 44 lakh 97 thousand people have been cured. The number of healthy people is almost four times more than the number of active cases of infection.

According to ICMR, a total of 6 crore 53 lakh sample tests of corona virus have been done till 21 September, out of which 9 lakh 33 thousand samples were tested yesterday.

Drop in mortality

It is a matter of relief that a steady decline in mortality and active case rate is being recorded. The death rate fell to 1.60%. Apart from this, the rate of active cases undergoing treatment has also come down to 18%. With this, the recovery rate means that the recovery rate has been 80%. The recovery rate in India is constantly increasing.

Maharashtra has the most active cases in the country. More than two lakh infected people are being treated in hospitals in Maharashtra. It is followed by Tamil Nadu at number two, Delhi at number three, Gujarat at number four and West Bengal at number five. These five states have the most active cases. In the case of active case, India is second in the world. India is the second most affected country in the world by number of corona infects. India is number after death in America and Brazil.

