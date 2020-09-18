new Delhi: Corona infection figures have crossed 52 lakhs in the country. In the last 24 hours 96,424 new Corona cases have been registered. Earlier, on September 16, there were a record 97,894 infection cases. At the same time, 1174 people lost their lives in 24 hours. This is the 16th consecutive day when more than one thousand people have died in the country. The good news is that a record 87,472 patients have also been cured in 24 hours.

According to the latest data of the Ministry of Health, the total number of corona infected in the country has now increased to 52 lakh 14 thousand. Of these, 84,372 people have died. The number of active cases has gone up to 10 lakh 17 thousand and 41 lakh 12 thousand people have been cured. The number of healthy people is almost four times more than the number of active cases of infection.

Over 6 crore 15 lakh sample tests

According to ICMR, a total of 615 million samples of corona virus have been tested till 16 September, out of which 10 lakh samples were tested yesterday. The positivity rate is less than 7 percent. 54% of the cases of corona virus are in the age group of 18 years to 44 years, but 51% of deaths due to corona virus occurred in people aged 60 years and above.

Drop in mortality

It is a matter of relief that a steady decline in mortality and active case rate is being recorded. The death rate fell to 1.62%. Apart from this, the rate of active cases undergoing treatment has also come down to 20%. With this, the recovery rate i.e. recovery rate has become 79%. The recovery rate in India is continuously increasing.

Maharashtra has the most active cases in the country. More than two lakh infected people are being treated in hospitals in Maharashtra. It is followed by Tamil Nadu at number two, Delhi at number three, Gujarat at number four and West Bengal at number five. These five states have the most active cases. In the case of active case, India is second in the world. India is the second most affected country in the world by number of corona infects. India is number after death in America and Brazil.

