new Delhi: The fastest corona infection in the world is spreading in India, but maybe not as deadly now. Because the number of people recovering from new infections is increasing. In the last 24 hours 70,589 new Corona cases have been registered in the country. While 84,877 patients recovered from Corona. However 776 patients lost their lives too. Earlier, for the last 26 days, more than a thousand people were dying every day from Corona.

According to the latest data of the Ministry of Health, the total number of corona infected in the country has now increased to 61 lakh 45 thousand. Of these, 96,318 people have died. The number of active cases has reduced to 9 lakh 47 thousand and 51 lakh 1 thousand people have been cured. The number of healthy people is about five times more than the number of active cases of infection.

According to ICMR, a total of 7 crore 31 lakh samples of corona virus have been tested till September 28, out of which 11 lakh samples were tested yesterday.

Drop in mortality

It is a matter of relief that a steady decline in mortality and active case rate is being recorded. The death rate fell to 1.57%. Apart from this, the rate of active cases undergoing treatment has also come down to 16%. Along with this, the recovery rate is 83%. The recovery rate in India is constantly increasing.

Maharashtra has the most active cases in the country. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of Corona. So far, 13 lakh cases have been registered here. It is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. These five states have the most active cases. India is second in the world in active case. India is the second most affected country in the world by number of corona infects. India is number after death in America and Brazil.

