new Delhi: Now the total number of corona infected in the country has crossed 69 lakh 6 thousand. Out of these, one lakh 6 thousand 490 people have died. The number of active cases has reduced to 8 lakh 93 thousand and a total of 59 lakh 6 thousand people have been cured. The number of healthy people is six times more than the number of active cases of infection. The number of new recovery cases has been coming in the country for more than three consecutive weeks, more than the new corona cases.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, the number of people recovering from new infections is increasing. In the last 24 hours, 70,496 new corona cases have been registered in the country and 78,365 patients have also been cured. Although 964 patients lost their lives too.

According to ICMR, a total of 86 million samples of corona virus have been tested till October 8, out of which 11 lakh samples were tested yesterday. The positivity rate is around seven percent.

Most active cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has the most active cases in the country. Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have the most active cases after Maharashtra. In the case of active case, India is second in the world. India is the second most affected country in the world by number of corona infects. India is number after death in America and Brazil.

It is a matter of relief that a steady decline in mortality and active case rate is being recorded. The death rate fell to 1.54%. Apart from this, the rate of active cases undergoing treatment has also come down to 13%. Along with this, the recovery rate is at 85%. The recovery rate in India is constantly increasing.

