new Delhi: Corona crisis in India is now seen to be curbed. The number of active cases of corona virus has come down to 8 lakh for the first time in one and a half months. At the same time, 62,212 new corona cases have been registered in the country in the last 24 hours, while 70,816 patients have also been cured. However 837 patients lost their lives too. So far, the highest number of corona cases were coming to India every day till now, but now less cases are coming to India from America. There were 71,687 cases and 928 deaths in the US in the last 24 hours.

More than 74 lakh infected in the country

According to the latest data of the Ministry of Health, the total number of corona infected in the country has crossed 74 lakh 32 thousand. Out of these, one lakh 13 thousand patients have died. At the same time the number of recovery cases has reached 65 lakh 24 thousand and the number of active cases has come down to 7 lakh 95 thousand. The number of people recovered is eight times more than the number of active cases of infection. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have the highest percentage of active cases of corona virus, mortality and recovery rate.

According to ICMR, a total of 932 million samples of corona virus have been tested till October 16, out of which 10 lakh samples were tested yesterday. The positivity rate is around seven percent.

Most active cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has the most active cases in the country. Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have the most active cases after Maharashtra. In the case of active case, India is second in the world. India is the second most affected country in the world by number of corona infects. India is number after death in America and Brazil.

It is a matter of relief that a steady decline in mortality and active case rate is being recorded. The death rate fell to 1.51%. Apart from this, the rate of active cases undergoing treatment has also come down to 11%. With this, the recovery rate is 88%. The recovery rate in India is constantly increasing.

