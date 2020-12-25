new Delhi: Corona epidemic situation in India seems to be improving. Less than 25 thousand Corona cases have been reported in the country for the fifth consecutive day and less than 30 thousand cases have been filed for the 14th consecutive day. In the last 24 hours, 23,067 newly infected patients have arrived. At the same time, 336 people lost the battle of life from Corona. The good thing is that 24,661 patients have also recovered from Corona on the last day.

More than 97 lakhs recovery in the country

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, the total corona cases in India have increased to 1 crore one lakh 46 thousand. Out of these, one lakh 47 thousand 92 people have lost their lives so far. Total active cases have come down to 2 lakh 81 thousand. So far, a total of 97 lakh 17 thousand people have been cured by beating Corona.

17 million corona test

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 16.63 million corona sample tests were conducted for corona virus till December 24, out of which 10 lakh samples were tested yesterday. The positivity rate in the country is 7 percent. There are less than 20,000 active cases of corona virus in 33 states and union territories. Kerala and Maharashtra account for 40 percent of the total active cases of corona virus.

Mortality and recovery rate

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have seen the maximum recovery. These five states account for 52 percent of the total recovery. It is a matter of relief that a steady decline in mortality and active case rate is being recorded. For the last 25 days, more recovery is being done from new cases of corona virus. The death rate of corona in the country is 1.45 percent while the recovery rate is around 96 percent. The active case is less than 3 percent.

The most active cases are in Maharashtra. India ranks ninth in the world in active case. India is the second most affected country in the world by number of corona infects. The recovery has been the highest in the world after America. India is number after death in America and Brazil.

read this also-

Punjab will be tested for vaccination drive before applying Corona vaccine, all arrangements will be tested

Republic Day: Corona’s new strain does not affect Boris Johnson’s visit, India said – we are ready to welcome