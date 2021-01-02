new Delhi: The pace of corona virus infection in India has already slowed down. Less than 25 thousand cases were filed on 13th day and less than 30 thousand on 22nd day. In the last 24 hours 19,079 newly infected patients have arrived. At the same time 224 people lost the battle of life from Corona. The good thing is that 22,926 patients have also recovered from Corona on the last day.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, the total corona cases in India have increased to 12 million. Out of these, one lakh 49 thousand 218 people have lost their lives so far. Total active cases have come down to 2 lakh 50 thousand. So far, a total of 99 lakh six thousand people have been cured by beating Corona.

More than 17 crore corona test

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 17.93 million corona sample tests were conducted for the corona virus by January 1, of which 8.29 lakh samples were tested yesterday. The positivity rate in the country is 7 percent. There are less than 20,000 active cases of corona virus in 33 states and union territories. Kerala and Maharashtra account for 40 percent of the total active cases of corona virus.

Mortality and recovery rate

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have seen the maximum recovery. These five states account for 52 percent of the total recovery. Corona virus recovery rate is more than 90 percent in all states and union territories. It is a matter of relief that a steady decline in mortality and active case rate is being recorded. The death rate of corona in the country is 1.45 percent while the recovery rate is 96 percent. The active case is less than 2.5 percent.

The most active cases are in Maharashtra. India is ranked 10th in the world in active case. India is the second most affected country in the world by number of corona infects. The recovery has been the highest in the world after America. India is number after death in America and Brazil.

