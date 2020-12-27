new Delhi: The number of corona infections in India is constantly decreasing. After six months, less than 19 thousand Corona cases have come in the country. Today, on the seventh consecutive day, less than 25 thousand cases and on the 16th day less than 30 thousand cases were filed. In the last 24 hours, 18,732 newly infected patients have arrived. At the same time 279 people lost the battle of life from Corona. The good thing is that 21,430 patients have also recovered from Corona on the last day.

More than 97 lakhs recovery in the country

According to the latest data of the Ministry of Health, the total corona cases in India have increased to 1 crore 88,000. Out of these, one lakh 47 thousand 622 people have lost their lives so far. Total active cases have come down to 2 lakh 78 thousand. So far, a total of 97 lakh 61 thousand people have been cured by beating Corona.

17 million corona test

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 16.88 million corona sample tests were conducted for the corona virus by December 26, of which 9 lakh samples were tested yesterday. The positivity rate in the country is 7 percent. There are less than 20,000 active cases of corona virus in 33 states and union territories. Kerala and Maharashtra account for 40 percent of the total active cases of corona virus.

Mortality and recovery rate

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have seen the maximum recovery. These five states account for 52 percent of the total recovery. Corona virus recovery rate is more than 90 percent in all states and union territories. It is a matter of relief that a steady decline in mortality and active case rate is being recorded. The death rate of corona in the country is 1.45 percent while the recovery rate is around 96 percent. The active case is less than 3 percent.

The most active cases are in Maharashtra. India is ranked 10th in the world in active case. India is the second most affected country in the world by number of corona infects. The recovery has been the highest in the world after America. India is number after death in America and Brazil.

