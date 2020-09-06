70,072 patients of Covid-19 recovered in last 24 hours The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a graph on Sunday that most patients of the corona epidemic recovered on September 3 before five September. On this day, 68,584 patients with corona infection were discharged from the hospital. Earlier, 65,081 patients were cured on 1 September and 57,469 on 24 August. According to the Health Ministry, with the recovery of 70,072 patients of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the number of patients recovering from infection in the country has increased to 31,07,223. In this way the rate of recovery in the country has been 77.23 percent.

Death rate of corona infection in the country stood at 1.73 percent The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said that these results have been achieved through investigation, detection of infected, treatment strategy. In case of Kovid-19, the death rate has also come down to 1.73 percent. The ministry said that 60 percent of the patients recovering were from five states. Of the total patients recovered, 21 percent were from Maharashtra, 12.63 percent from Tamil Nadu, 11.91 percent from Andhra Pradesh, 8.82 percent from Karnataka and 6.14 percent from Uttar Pradesh.

Number of corona infected increased due to more tests The ministry said that the number of cases has increased due to early detection of corona infects from the investigation, but with the timely monitoring of patients with monitoring and contact, the number of cases for treatment has increased. The ministry said that a significant number of recovers and a drop in mortality have shown that India’s strategy is working.

More than 77 million corona tests conducted in the country so far The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said that 10,59,346 corona tests were conducted in the country on Friday. With this, a total of 4,77,38,491 samples were tested till September 4 in the country.

Corona virus infection is increasing wildly in the country. In such a situation, there was news of relief on Saturday. More than 70 thousand patients were discharged from the hospital in a single day of corono virus in the country. The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Sunday that 70,072 patients were recovered in the country on September 5. With this, the recovery rate has now increased to 77.3 percent in the country. At the same time, the death rate due to corona epidemic has also decreased. The death rate in the country has come down to 1.73 percent. The ministry said that 60 percent of the patients recovering were from five states. Of the total patients recovered, 21 percent were from Maharashtra, 12.63 percent from Tamil Nadu, 11.91 percent from Andhra Pradesh, 8.82 percent from Karnataka and 6.14 percent from Uttar Pradesh.