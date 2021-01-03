new Delhi: Corona infection continues to wreak havoc. In India, the most corona cases have come in India after the United States, Britain and Russia. However, for the third time in the last eight days, less than 19 thousand corona cases have been registered. At the same time, less than 25 thousand new cases came on the 14th day and less than 30 thousand new cases came on the 23rd day. In the last 24 hours, 18,177 newly infected patients have arrived in the country, 217 people lost the battle of life from Corona. The good thing is that 20,923 patients have also recovered from Corona on the last day.

Active case less than 2.5 lakhs

According to the latest data of the Ministry of Health, the total corona cases in India have increased to 12 million 23 thousand. Out of these, one lakh 49 thousand 435 people have lost their lives so far. Total active cases have come down to 2 lakh 47 thousand. So far, a total of 99 lakh 27 thousand people have been cured by beating Corona.

More than 17 crore corona test

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 17.48 million corona sample tests were conducted for Corona virus till January 2, of which 9.58 lakh samples were tested yesterday. The positivity rate in the country is 7 percent. There are less than 20,000 active cases of corona virus in 33 states and union territories. Kerala and Maharashtra account for 40 percent of the total active cases of corona virus.

Mortality and recovery rate

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have seen the maximum recovery. These five states account for 52 percent of the total recovery. Corona virus recovery rate is more than 90 percent in all states and union territories. It is a matter of relief that a steady decline in mortality and active case rate is being recorded. The death rate of corona in the country is 1.45 percent while the recovery rate is more than 96 percent. The active case is less than 2.5 percent.

The most active cases are in Maharashtra. India is ranked 10th in the world in active case. India is the second most affected country in the world by number of corona infects. The recovery has been the highest in the world after America. India is number after death in America and Brazil.

