new Delhi: Corona infection is still spreading fastest in India in the world. However the good thing is that the number of people recovering more from the new infection is increasing. 61,267 new Corona cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. However 884 patients lost their lives too.

According to the latest data of the Ministry of Health, the total number of corona infected in the country has now risen to 66 lakh 85 thousand. Out of these, one lakh three thousand people have died. The number of active cases has reduced to 9 lakh 19 thousand and a total of 56 lakh 62 thousand people have been cured. The number of healthy people is about six times more than the number of active cases of infection.

According to ICMR, a total of 8,10,71,797 sample tests of corona virus have been done till October 5, of which 10,89,403 samples were tested yesterday. The positivity rate is around seven percent.

Most active case in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has the most active cases in the country. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of Corona. So far, 14 lakh cases have been registered here. On Monday, 10,244 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Maharashtra, after which the total number of infection cases in the state increased to 14,53,653.

Maharashtra is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. These five states have the most active cases. In the case of active case, India is second in the world. India is the second most affected country in the world by number of corona infects. India is number after death in America and Brazil.

One out of every ten people infected with Corona virus: World Health Organization

The head of emergency services at the World Health Organization has said that one out of every ten people worldwide can be infected with the corona virus.

In a 34-member executive board meeting on Monday on Kovid-19, Dr. Michael Ryan said that the numbers may change in urban and rural areas, but ultimately it means that “the world’s vast population is in danger.” Experts have already said that the number of cases of infection is being reported, in fact more people are suffering from infection.

