new Delhi: More than a thousand people have died on the 21st day in the country. So far 90 thousand people infected with corona have lost their lives. However, India remains at the top position in cases of recovery cases worldwide. In the last 24 hours 83,347 new corona cases have been registered in the country and 1085 people have lost their lives. Since September 2, more than one thousand people have died in the country. The good news is that so far 89,746 patients have been cured in 24 hours.

According to the latest data of the Ministry of Health, the total number of corona infected in the country has now risen to 56 lakh 46 thousand. Of these, 90,020 people have died. The number of active cases has reduced to 9 lakh 68 thousand and 45 lakh 87 thousand people have been cured. The number of healthy people is almost four times more than the number of active cases of infection.

According to ICMR, a total of 62.62 million samples of corona virus have been tested till September 22, out of which 9 lakh 53 thousand samples were tested yesterday.

Drop in mortality

It is a matter of relief that a steady decline in mortality and active case rate is being recorded. The death rate fell to 1.58%. Apart from this, the rate of active cases undergoing treatment has also come down to 17%. With this, the recovery rate means that the recovery rate has been 81%. The recovery rate in India is constantly increasing.

Maharashtra has the most active cases in the country. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of Corona. So far, 12 lakh cases and 33 thousand deaths have been registered here. It is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. These five states have the most active cases. In the case of active case, India is second in the world. India is the second most affected country in the world by number of corona infects. India is number after death in America and Brazil.

