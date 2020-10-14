new Delhi: Cases of Corona virus infection in India have seen an improvement one day, and the cases have increased again the next day. 63,509 new corona cases have been registered in the country in the last 24 hours, compared to 55,342 cases a day earlier. This number was the lowest in the last two months. At the same time, 74,632 patients have also recovered in the last 24 hours, although 730 patients lost their lives.

More than 72 lakh infected in the country

According to the latest data of the Ministry of Health, the total number of corona infected in the country has crossed 72 lakh 39 thousand. Out of these, one lakh 10 thousand 586 patients have died. At the same time the number of recovery cases has reached 63 lakhs and the number of active cases has come down to 8 lakh 26 thousand. The number of people recovered is six times more than the number of active cases of infection. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have the highest percentage of active cases, mortality and recovery rate of corona virus.

According to ICMR, a total of 9 million sample tests of corona virus have been done till October 13, of which 11,45,015 samples were tested yesterday. The positivity rate is around seven percent.

Most active cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has the most active cases in the country. Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have the most active cases after Maharashtra. In the case of active case, India is second in the world. India is the second most affected country in the world by number of corona infects. India is number after death in America and Brazil.

It is a matter of relief that a steady decline in mortality and active case rate is being recorded. The death rate fell to 1.53%. Apart from this, the rate of active cases undergoing treatment has also come down to 12%. With this, the recovery rate is 87%. The recovery rate in India is constantly increasing.

read this also-

Again more than 3 lakh corona cases in the world, a total of 2.88 crore are cured, see the list of top-10 infected countries

62 thousand corona cases in 24 hours in US-Brazil, 73 thousand were cured, treatment of 30 lakhs continues