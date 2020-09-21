new Delhi: In India, the number of patients recovering more than the number of corona infections is increasing. In terms of total recovery, India remains ahead of other countries in the world. 44 lakh people have recovered so far. In the last 24 hours, 86,961 new Corona cases have been registered, 1130 people have lost their lives. Since September 2, more than one thousand people have died in the country. The good news is that 93,356 patients have also recovered in 24 hours.

According to the latest data of the Ministry of Health, the total number of corona infected in the country has now increased to 54 lakh 87 thousand 580. Of these, 87,882 people have died. The number of active cases is 10 lakh 3 thousand and 43 lakh 96 thousand people have been cured. The number of healthy people is almost four times more than the number of active cases of infection.

According to ICMR, a total of 643 million samples of corona virus have been tested till 20 September, out of which 7 lakh samples were tested yesterday.

Drop in mortality

It is a matter of relief that a steady decline in mortality and active case rate is being recorded. The death rate fell to 1.60%. Apart from this, the rate of active cases undergoing treatment has also come down to 19%. With this, the recovery rate means that the recovery rate has been 80%. The recovery rate in India is constantly increasing.

Maharashtra has the most active cases in the country. More than two lakh infected people are being treated in hospitals in Maharashtra. It is followed by Tamil Nadu at number two, Delhi at number three, Gujarat at number four and West Bengal at number five. These five states have the most active cases. In the case of active case, India is second in the world. India is the second most affected country in the world by number of corona infects. India is number after death in America and Brazil.

read this also-

So far, 3.12 crore corona infected worldwide, death rate fell to 3.09 percent, 73 percent patients were cured

Death rate due to corona infection in US-Brazil decreased, more than thousand patients die every day in India