new Delhi: The total number of corona infected in the country has crossed 71 lakh. Out of these, one lakh 9 thousand 150 patients have died. At the same time, the number of recovery cases is more than 61 lakh and the number of active cases has come down to 8 lakh 61 thousand. The number of people recovered is six times more than the number of active cases of infection. The number of new recovery cases has been coming in the country for more than three consecutive weeks, more than the new corona cases.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, 66,732 new corona cases have been reported and 71,559 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours in the country. However 816 patients lost their lives too. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have the highest percentage of active cases, mortality and recovery rate of corona virus.

According to ICMR, a total of 8.78 million samples of corona virus have been tested till October 11, out of which 10 lakh samples were tested yesterday. The positivity rate is around seven percent.

Most active cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has the most active cases in the country. Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have the most active cases after Maharashtra. In the case of active case, India is second in the world. India is the second most affected country in the world by number of corona infects. India is number after death in America and Brazil.

It is a matter of relief that a steady decline in mortality and active case rate is being recorded. The death rate fell to 1.54%. Apart from this, the rate of active cases undergoing treatment has also come down to 12%. Along with this, the recovery rate is 86%. The recovery rate in India is constantly increasing.

