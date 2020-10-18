new Delhi: In the last 24 hours 61,871 new corona cases have been registered in the country, while 72,614 patients have also been cured. However 1033 patients lost their lives too. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, the total number of corona infected in the country has crossed 74 lakh 94 thousand. Out of these, one lakh 14 thousand patients have died. At the same time the number of recovery cases has reached 65 lakh 97 thousand and the number of active cases has come down to 7 lakh 83 thousand.

The number of people recovered is eight times more than the number of active cases of infection. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have the highest percentage of active cases of corona virus, mortality and recovery rate.

According to ICMR, a total of 92.42 million samples of corona virus have been tested till October 17, out of which 9,70,173 samples were tested yesterday. The positivity rate is around seven percent.

Most active cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has the most active cases in the country. Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have the most active cases after Maharashtra. In the case of active case, India is second in the world. India is the second most affected country in the world by number of corona infects. India is number after death in America and Brazil.

It is a matter of relief that a steady decline in mortality and active case rate is being recorded. The death rate fell to 1.51%. Apart from this, the rate of active cases undergoing treatment has also come down to 11%. With this, the recovery rate is 88%. The recovery rate in India is constantly increasing.

