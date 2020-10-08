new Delhi: The total number of corona infected in the country has now crossed 68 lakh 35 thousand. Out of these, one lakh 5 thousand 526 people have died. The number of active cases has reduced to 9 lakh 2 thousand and a total of 58 lakh 27 thousand people have been cured. The number of healthy people is six times more than the number of active cases of infection.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, the number of people recovering from new infections is increasing. 78,524 new corona cases have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country and 83,011 patients have also been cured. However 971 patients also lost their lives.

According to ICMR, a total of 8 crore 34 lakh 65 thousand 975 sample tests have been done till October 7, of which 11 lakh 94 thousand samples were tested yesterday. The positivity rate is around seven percent.

Most active cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has the most active cases in the country. Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have the most active cases after Maharashtra. In the case of active case, India is second in the world. India is the second most affected country in the world by number of corona infects. India is number after death in America and Brazil.

It is a matter of relief that a steady decline in mortality and active case rate is being recorded. The death rate fell to 1.54%. Apart from this, the rate of active cases undergoing treatment has also come down to 13%. Along with this, the recovery rate is at 85%. The recovery rate in India is constantly increasing.

