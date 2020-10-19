new Delhi: After three months in the country, the death rate of corona in one day has come down by 600. In the last 24 hours, 579 Corona Infectants have lost their lives. Earlier, less than 600 deaths occurred on 21 July in one day. The number of patients recovering in the country is also coming more than new cases. In the last 24 hours, 55,722 new corona cases have been registered, while 66,399 patients have also been cured.

According to the latest data of the Ministry of Health, the total number of corona infected in the country has crossed 75 lakh 50 thousand. Out of these, one lakh 14 thousand 610 patients have died. At the same time the number of recovery cases has reached 66 lakh 63 thousand and the number of active cases has come down to 7 lakh 72 thousand.

The number of people recovered is eight times more than the number of active cases of infection. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have the highest percentage of active cases of corona virus, mortality and recovery rate. According to ICMR, a total of 95 million samples of corona virus have been tested till October 18, out of which 8.59 lakh samples were tested yesterday. The positivity rate is around seven percent.

Most active cases in Maharashtra

The country’s active cases have come down from 8 lakh after 6 weeks. There are less than 20,000 active cases in 22 states / union territories. More than 50,000 active cases are being reported only in Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra. The most active cases are in Maharashtra. In the case of active case, India is second in the world. India is the second most affected country in the world by number of corona infects. India is number after death in America and Brazil.

It is a matter of relief that a steady decline in mortality and active case rate is being recorded. The death rate fell to 1.51%. Apart from this, the rate of active cases undergoing treatment has also come down to 10%. With this, the recovery rate is 88%. The recovery rate in India is constantly increasing.

