new Delhi: India’s situation has already improved in the case of corona infection. In the country, less than 25 thousand cases were registered for the sixth consecutive day and less than 30 thousand cases were registered for the 15th consecutive day. In the last 24 hours, 22,273 newly infected patients have arrived. At the same time 251 people lost the battle of life from Corona. The good thing is that 22,274 patients have recovered from Corona on the last day.

More than 97 lakhs recovery in the country

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, the total corona cases in India have increased to 1 crore 69,000. Out of these, one lakh 47 thousand 343 people have lost their lives so far. Total active cases came to 2 lakh 81 thousand. So far, a total of 97 lakh 40 thousand people have been cured by beating Corona.

17 million corona test

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 16.71 million corona sample tests were conducted for corona virus till December 25, of which 8.53 lakh samples were tested yesterday. The positivity rate in the country is 7 percent. There are less than 20,000 active cases of corona virus in 33 states and union territories. Kerala and Maharashtra account for 40 percent of the total active cases of corona virus.

Mortality and recovery rate

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have seen the maximum recovery. These five states account for 52 percent of the total recovery. It is a matter of relief that a steady decline in mortality and active case rate is being recorded. The death rate of corona in the country is 1.45 percent while the recovery rate is around 96 percent. The active case is less than 3 percent.

The most active cases are in Maharashtra. India is ranked 10th in the world in active case. India is the second most affected country in the world by number of corona infects. The recovery has been the highest in the world after America. India is number after death in America and Brazil.

read this also-

Shiv Sena editorial attacks opposition, advocates handing over UPA to Sharad Pawar

FASTag will be mandatory on all vehicles from January 1, know how to get it and how much is the price