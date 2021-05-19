The illegal trade in forged vaccination passports is booming. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) is now calling for harsh penalties.

Germany – shopping, a hairdresser appointment or a visit to a restaurant: many activities are possible again for those who have recovered, who have been tested or who have been completely vaccinated. At the same time, the forgeries of corresponding documents (such as vaccination passports or test certificates) are increasingly becoming a problem for the police and authorities.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) now wants to punish such offenses with fines and even imprisonment. To this end, the CDU politician wants to change the Infection Protection Act accordingly.

The laws currently in force allow for "criminal liability loopholes" for falsifying health certificates, through which perpetrators may get away with impunity. These gaps are to be closed with the new regulations – and adapted to the new situation in the corona pandemic.