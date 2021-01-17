BEIJING (dpa-AFX) – China presented the figures for the growth of its economy in the past year on Monday. Since the most populous country on earth has had the coronavirus largely under control since summer and only counts isolated infections and smaller outbreaks, economic activities have returned to normal.

While the rest of the world is experiencing a recession, analysts believe that China was the only major economy to have recorded growth in the past year. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had recently expected GDP growth of 1.9 percent in China for 2020. According to forecasts, the economy is likely to have picked up strongly in the final quarter in particular.

As a sign of the sustained recovery after the Corona crisis, the People’s Republic’s foreign trade had recently developed significantly positively. As the Beijing customs authorities announced last week, exports rose by 18.1 percent year-on-year in December alone. Imports had increased by 6.5 percent./jpt/DP/edh