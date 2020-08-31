Violent protests against the federal government’s corona policy kept Germany in suspense at the weekend. Health Minister Jens Spahn also felt the anger at the same time.

Corona protests in Berlin sparked unrest over the weekend – also because of an incident at the Reichstag.

But Health Minister Jens Spahn also felt anger from Corona opponents.

Apparently, the CDU politician was even spat at during an appearance in the municipal election campaign in NRW.

Bergisch Gladbach – An attempted “storm” on the Reichstag building caused horror in Berlin at the weekend – but the tense mood in parts of the population apparently also got on Saturday Jens Spahn (CDU) to feel.

Of the Minister of Health was according to information from Cologne express in the North Rhine-Westphalian city of Bergisch Gladbach of so-called Corona opponents mobbed and spat on – so it will the leaf have learned from eyewitnesses. Youtube videos of the event show at least turbulent scenes and an exasperated Spahn.

Jens Spahn: Date before NRW local elections escalated – ministers whistled and spat at

According to the report, Spahn was on the way to the local elections in the state *. The CDU politician has his Party colleague Christian Buchen in the Mayor election campaign * want to support. But the mood in the district town was evidently irritable: The location of Spahn’s appearance had already been relocated because the “Security situation” for the minister had changed, it is said – from the pedestrian zone into a closed hall. Of the CDU Association Rhein-Berg confirmed that on his homepage.

I take off my hat @jensspahn who shows what democrats are all about. pic.twitter.com/1TXd8K92Bf – Daniel Cremer (@DanielC_BILDde) August 30, 2020

However, according to Express, Spahn wanted to go after the appearance on the central Konrad-Adenauer-Platz the conversation with Critics of the corona policy put. It then came to the verbal attacks – and spitting.

The minister confirmed that Rheinische Post indirectly the incident. Discussions were politics, he said the newspaper. “But they only work if both sides are willing to listen. But if there is screaming, spitting and bullying, unfortunately it just doesn’t work. “

Jens Spahn in the Corona crisis: Minister reaps whistles after appearing in Bergisch Gladbach

The local reported such drastic situations CDU Not. However, the local association also stated that Spahn had received massive displeasure with his offer to talk. Spahn had “only received whistles and incomprehensible slogans as an answer”. With the words “then no conversation” the minister broke off his appearance.

Spahn explained Rheinische Postthat he wanted to stay in the dialogue. “We have to seek conversation and dialogue with those who are dissatisfied with our Corona policy. Because we only stay together as a society when we talk to one another. ”

Corona demos: Spahn comments on Berlin – “deeply disaffected and also unpatriotic”

The Minister of Health also commented on the Sunday Demonstrations in Berlin. “It was profoundly disloyal and also unpatriotic not to wear masks, not to maintain a distance and thus to endanger others,” said Spahn of the Stuttgarter Zeitung and the Stuttgarter Nachrichten, referring to the incidents. The Dissolution of demonstrations is for Democrats “no reason to be happy”. “But it is right that the police intervene when too many demonstrators in Berlin apparently did not care about the freedom and health of their own fellow citizens.”

Meanwhile it became known that a Bavarian constitutional judge was also present at the rally in front of the Reichstag. Spahn is also present as a duo with Armin Laschet in the struggle for the CDU chairmanship – still party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer warned the candidates in the ZDF summer interview.