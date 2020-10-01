For another neighboring country, the Federal Foreign Office is now warning completely against travel. The reason is the corona infection numbers.

A travel warning from the Federal Foreign Office now also applies to Belgium.

The reason is the infection process in the corona pandemic.

The notice applies to the entire country.

Berlin – The federal government has because of increasing Corona*-Infection numbers for whole Belgium a Travel warning pronounced. This is based on the updated travel advice of the Wednesday evening (September 30th) Foreign Office emerged.

In Belgium only the capital was last Brussels when Corona risk area guided. The expansion to the whole country now also affects border regions North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate.

Travel warning for Belgium – only one of Germany’s neighbors is not on the risk list yet

A travel warning is issued if the number of new corona infections * exceeds 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants exceeds within seven days *. She is not Prohibition, but is said to have a significant deterrent effect especially for tourists. However, it also has a positive side for consumers: it enables vacationers to make bookings free to cancel.

It was expected that the from Robert Koch Institute (RKI) guided list of Corona risk areas is updated. So far are 15th from 27 EU countries at least partially corona risk areas, Belgium, Spain, Czech Republic and Luxembourg even completely.

Poland is the only one nine neighboring countries Germany, which is not yet on the risk list. But the number of infections is also increasing there. The criteria for classification as a risk area and a travel warning are for the countries of the EU identical. In both cases, the number of new infections is used as a benchmark.

Corona pandemic: Flat rate travel warning for countries outside the EU will be lifted

The flat travel warning for a good 160 countries outside the EU and the Schengen area, however, in Germany becomes October 1 canceled. For the travelers, de facto, little is likely to change, because the blanket warning is through specially tailored Replaced risk assessments for the individual states. According to the Federal Foreign Office, a corona-related travel warning exist for almost all countries.