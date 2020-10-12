Since the beginning of the corona pandemic, many people have trusted the advice of the two top virologists Christian Drosten and Hendrik Streeck. However, the two experts do not always agree.

The two top virologists Christian Drosten and Hendrik Streeck drive in dealing with the Corona pandemic * different strategies.

and drive in dealing with the different strategies. Stretch criticized, among other things Lockdown in the spring of this year.

criticized, among other things in the spring of this year. Drosten appeals to the individual responsibility of the population in order to reduce the number of infections.

Munich – The weather is getting worse, the leaves are falling from the trees, it is gradually becoming autumn Germany. You can also tell from the number of daily increases New corona infections in the country. This development was for the autumn and also for the upcoming one winter expected. All the experts agreed on this, including both of them Top virologists Christian Drosten and Hendrik Streeck. However, their strategies differ in dealing with the pandemic and evaluating the numbers.

Corona: Different strategies of the top virologists Drosten and Streeck

The two researchers * are among the most famous faces of the Corona pandemic and are probably the most famous virologists Germany. Drostenwho now warned of a dangerous chain reaction, is head of the Institute of Virology at the Berlin Charité. For his work and his explanations on the subject Coronavirus *, among other things in his regularly appearing NDR podcast, he was with the Federal Cross of Merit excellent. Stretch has been Director of the Institute for Virology and HIV Research at the Medical Faculty of the University of Bonn. He examined with the circle Heinsberg the first Corona hotspot Germany.

Corona in Germany: Streeck criticizes lockdown in spring

In their views and strategies in dealing with the Coronavirus * the two virologists do not always agree. This is also not the case with the topic Lockdown. Already criticized in June Stretch those hit Corona restrictions in Germany. After the ban on Major events A decrease in the number of infections had already been observed.

“The other measures like Contact restrictions I would then have made it dependent on the actual course, also to see how the individual restrictions work and whether additional steps are really necessary, ”explained Stretch. Germany is, in addition to concern about the capacities of the hospitals also because of a certain public pressure, “too quickly in the Lockdown gone, ”said the virologist.

Corona: Drosten counters Streeck’s statements on the subject of lockdown

Drosten however, did not agree with the statements of his Virologist colleague. He indirectly distanced himself from in his podcast Streecks Utterances by referring to a study reported what in Germany without the Lockdown until the beginning of May more than 570,000 people could have died. Drosten thus contradicted the statement that a Lockdown may not have been necessary to this extent.

Instead of “what is different in southern Europe?” one can also ask: “what is different with us?” One of the best answers: earlier lockdown because the first wave was noticed in the laboratory, not only in the intensive care unit. Germany still benefits from this today. https://t.co/3ZWO7iXBtq – Christian Drosten (@c_drosten) September 7, 2020

Dealing with the corona pandemic: Drosten appeals to personal responsibility

For dealing with the Corona pandemic * In the coming cold season, the two virologists also have different strategies. Drosten appeals to the individual responsibility the population. In the federal press conference on Friday, he called on people to continue Masks to wear and targeted against Cluster proceed. Everyone should be one Contact diary to lead. In the event of an infection, you can Chains of infection the virologist explained that it was better to follow up and avoid further infections.

In an interview with the time made himself Drosten also for further restrictions strong. For the upcoming Autumn break and the Christmas time did he suggest a “Pre-quarantine“Before visiting risk groups. “So that people avoid social contact as much as possible with grandma and grandpa a few days, ideally a week, before visiting their families,” explained Drosten his idea.

Corona in Germany: Streeck is in favor of a traffic light system

Stretch however, emphasized in an interview with Focus Onlinethat the increasing number of Infections in the autumn and winter nothing negative as long as the infections are primarily mild and asymptomatic. One may not only on the Case numbers look to assess the infection rate. After all, be that Coronavirus not dangerous for most people, only for a few, reported Stretch. “It has to be about how much society is burdened with an illness – and the mere number of infections does not necessarily say anything about that,” the expert explained.

We see similar behavior in many European countries. Increase in the number of infections but no increase in the number of deaths. Probably multi-factorial reasons: but shows in my opinion that infection numbers alone should not be decisive at the moment. fig credit: @ChGefaell pic.twitter.com/IBf30Tk95c – Hendrik Streeck (@hendrikstreeck) August 30, 2020

Therefore sits down Stretch for a Traffic light system * to evaluate the Corona situation one. This should represent a guideline value from the number of infections, number of tests, as well as inpatient and intensive care occupancy. Further measures, such as Contact restrictions, would only have to be issued if this traffic light turned yellow. “If we act on it, then we have a good chance of getting through the winter well,” said Stretch.

Drosten and Streeck: Unity in the demand for pragmatic solutions

However, there is one thing that the two top virologists have in common: they are demanding pragmatic solutions for the time to come. Only in this way is a new kind of normality possible at some point. One possible solution is Antigen tests *. They are less sensitive than PCR tests, but significantly cheaper and especially faster. “You deliver a result within minutes,” explained Stretch. The virologist recommends the use of these tests, for example in Retirement and nursing homes. “Visitors could test themselves shortly before their visit, those affected and employees also at regular intervals,” he suggests.

Drosten also spoke out in favor of using Antigen tests out. However, this would probably no longer be in front of a possibly high Increase in infection in the winter be available. “A cautious estimate could be, if things go really well: in December,” said the virologist. In addition, the PCR tests in the future also the Infectiousness of a patient to be tested. About the Viral load one can determine how contagious a person is, like that Drosten. This allows one to derive the cooldown time and thus estimate how long one is with corona infected person in quarantine the expert explained in his podcast. (ph) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network

List of rubric lists: © picture alliance / Michael Sohn / POOL AP / dpa; picture alliance / Federico Gambarini / dpa