Bengaluru

Union minister Pralhad Joshi has been found infected with the corona virus. On Wednesday, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi tweeted that he was informed about his corona positive. He tweeted, ‘I have been found infected with Covid-19.’ He wrote on Twitter that according to the advice of the doctor, I am in home quarantine.

Joshi, MP from Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency, was instrumental in the conduct of the recent Parliament session amidst the epidemic as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. Joshi is one of the important leaders of the state who has been identified with Kovid-19. Most of them have either been cured or are undergoing treatment.

These leaders are also corona infected

Chief Minister B.C. s. Yeddyurappa, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, many ministers of the state cabinet and several MLAs.

Over one lakh investigations a day in Karnataka

Karnataka’s Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Wednesday that 1.04 lakh tests of Kovid-19 were done in a day on October 6 in the state and the government aims to increase the number of investigations to 1.5 lakh in a day. In a tweet, Sudhakar said that Karnataka conducted 1,04,348 tests for Kovid-19 in one day on Tuesday. 55,690 were tested using RT-PCR and other methods in 146 laboratories in the state and 48,658 rapid antigen tests were carried out in 30 districts.