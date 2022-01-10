He feels like it. Erasmus boss and corona figurehead Ernst Kuipers has never made a secret of the fact that the Ministry of Health could use quite a few ministers with practical experience. Someone like himself, a ‘white coat’ who knows his way around the care maze. “We really have to commit ourselves to maintain the quality and accessibility of care,” said Kuipers cheerfully last week after his visit to formateur Mark Rutte.

It’s going to be a monster job. Private, because Kuipers will become the head of Jut even more than as a bed manager. The police post in front of Hugo de Jonge is a bad omen. But also from a political point of view De Jonge’s legacy is not very bright.

For two years, the minister barely got around to making major changes, although De Jonge preached less market forces and more central management every year. While action is needed.