In Italy the numbers are rising to the next high. Germany counts parts of the country back to risk areas, Conte warns of the second lockdown and clinics are already at their borders.

The Corona * numbers in Italy reached a record level again.

Prime Minister Conte no longer wants to rule out a second lockdown.

South Tyrol fears about winter tourism.

In Italy, the health authorities registered more than 10,000 new corona infections * within 24 hours on Friday – a new high since the beginning of the pandemic. Accordingly, 55 deaths were also reported in connection with the corona virus.

In March, the highest number of new infections within one day was 6557. This value was broken for the third time in a row with 10,010 new infections on Friday. However, more is now being tested: According to the authorities, more than 150,000 corona tests have been carried out since Thursday.

Corona numbers are raging in Italy – South Tyrol is currently not a risk area

Nevertheless, the second most popular holiday destination for Germans after Spain is at least partially on the risk list again from Saturday. Two popular tourist destinations are affected: Southern Italy Campania with Naples as the capital, the Amalfi Coast and the islands of Capri and Ischia as well as the north-western coastal region Liguria around Genoa. After all: South Tyrol is still missing from the list, which should initially make things easier for people who are dependent on winter tourism. Because South Tyrol is on the cusp, the numbers fluctuate immensely: at the beginning of October it was in South-Tirol some of them had around 90 new infections in 24 hours, but on October 12 the value fell back to 45 and was thus halved. The state administration reported 98 new infections for October 15 and another 128 for October 16, reports the Southwest Press.

“We will take all the necessary precautions so that ski and winter tourism in South Tyrol is also possible this winter,” says the regional councilor in South Tyrol responsible for tourism, Arnold Schuler.

Manfred Pinzger, the President of the Hotel and Restaurant Association, fears the classification as a risk area. Then the winter season with skiers would also be in danger and the existence of many family businesses in tourism would be endangered, said Pinzger.

The classification as a risk area occurs when a country or region exceeds the limit of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants exceed in the past seven days.

Italy’s Conte warns of a second corona lockdown – hospital beds are already overcrowded

The fear is back in Italy. The current development of the Covid-19 numbers show “elements of increased problems across the country”, according to the latest report by Health Minister Roberto Speranza and the Supreme Health Institute in Italy. Campania is meanwhile in partial lockdown, clinics in Milan or Palermo are apparently already rejecting patients because the intensive care beds are occupied with corona patients.

In view of the new record numbers, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte appealed to adhere to the rules and the recommendations of the government: “If the citizens do not have the sense of responsibility, the sense of togetherness to achieve a common goal, it cannot be achieved.” second wave * has to be slowed down because Conte no longer rules out a second lockdown against all warnings. The Prime Minister of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, sounds the alarm: “We cannot afford a second complete lockdown.”

Italy: Corona in the Pope environment

Meanwhile, a corona alarm was triggered again in the Vatican. This time a positive case became known in the Pope’s residence Santa Maria. This is reported by the Italian daily La Stampa. “The currently asymptomatic patient was isolated, as were those who came into direct contact with him,” a Vatican spokesman is quoted as saying. In the days before, eleven Covid infections were found in the Swiss Guard, the Pope’s bodyguard.

Around 391,000 infections with the coronavirus have been registered in Italy since the epidemic began. The infections led to death in 36,427 cases.