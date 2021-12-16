Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

In the course of the debate about compulsory corona vaccination, opponents of the project sent threatening letters to the media and politicians. © Stefan Sauer / dpa

According to experts, the protests against corona measures are becoming more and more radical. Now threatening letters to the media and politicians announce a “bloody resistance”.

Berlin / Munich – In order to keep the upper hand in the fight against the deadly coronavirus * and to contain the pandemic *, vaccination still seems to be a central means. Although the effect wears off after a few months and experts assume that the vaccine against the new omicron mutation has a weaker effect, studies have shown that it still protects against severe courses.

A general vaccination requirement * could be the key to increasing the vaccination rate. Discussions are running at full speed, although some are not enthusiastic about the project. Both the possible mandatory vaccination and other corona measures have recently been protested more and more. The demonstrations are becoming increasingly aggressive. The latest escalation: Bloody threatening letters to the media and politicians.

Corona vaccination obligation: threatening letters to politics and the media with pieces of meat – state criminal investigation office determined

There are more than twelve threatening letters that were sent to several politicians – including members of the Bundestag -, public institutions such as police authorities and the media, such as the ARD reported. Accordingly, all letters also contained pieces of meat wrapped in aluminum foil with the note: “The meat is infected with radiating Covid-19 viruses and Zyklon B.” The resistance to the vaccination and the measures will be bloody and unsavory. “

In Berlin, the police state security of the State Criminal Police Office is now investigating. “We can confirm these facts,” said a spokeswoman for the Berlin police. “We are currently aware of more than a dozen of these programs nationwide,” informed the spokeswoman. It is being investigated for disturbing the public peace. The previous analyzes of the threatening letters, including the pieces of meat, had not revealed any evidence of substances that could be dangerous in any way, the spokeswoman said.

The Berlin police did not disclose to whom the threatening letters were addressed in detail. To the RBB According to the Governing Mayor Michael Müller received such a letter. The spokeswoman also gave no information about possible references to the sender.

Corona protests increasingly radical: Reul and Maier are concerned – “find clear language”

The threatening letters are cited as another example of the radicalization of the protests against corona measures. Interior ministers of the federal states had already warned of an escalation of radical protests * should a general vaccination requirement be introduced. In the recent demonstrations, several groups violently attacked the police and even attempted to set civilian police vehicles on fire. Several officers were injured in the incidents *.

North Rhine-Westphalia’s Interior Minister Herbert Reul expressed concern about the extremist part of the demonstrators. They are “extremely dangerous because they are now not only talking, gossiping, inciting each other, but also taking action,” said the CDU politician to the image. The right-wing scene would increasingly abuse the protests for their own ends. Reul spoke of increasingly “anti-democratic tones”. That worries him very much. That is why he can only advise all democrats “that we say together: Now is the end, there is a limit here.”

Thuringia’s Interior Minister Georg Maier made a similar statement. “We as a society have to find a very clear language,” he warned. A small minority is becoming “louder and louder, more and more radical,” said the SPD politician. Right-wing extremists took advantage of this. Calls to publish the addresses of politicians “so that they no longer have a good life”, he described as “perfidious and unbearable”. (bb) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA