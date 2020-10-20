There has been relief from the coronation that has been brewing in the country for a long time. There were 46,791 new cases and 587 death cases in India in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health, there are total cases – 75,97,064, 7,48,538 active cases and 67,33,329 people are aware of their well being. Apart from this, the death toll has risen to 1,15,197.

The Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday that the five states most affected by the corona virus epidemic have seen a decline in the number of Kovid-19 cases since last one month. The Ministry of Health stated that the trend of daily cases of corona virus disease in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh has revealed various stages of decline in active cases. The ministry tweeted with a graph of cases from these five states, “It has steadily decreased the number of active cases in the country, with case load below 8 lakhs for 3 consecutive days.”

India reports 46,791 new # COVID19 cases & 587deaths in last 24 hours. Total cases – 75,97,064

Active cases – 7,48,538 (dip by 23,517 since y’day)

Cured / discharged / migrated – 67,33,329 (rise by 69,721 since y’day)

Deaths – 1,15,197 (rise by 587 since y’day) pic.twitter.com/RbEE0X39WN – ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

Continuous relief is being reported about the Corona virus. In countries around the world affected by the global pandemic Kovid-19, India is the second most affected country after corona virus, but it is reassuring that it is the average cases of corona infection per million population and those who have lost their lives. Lags far behind major nations in India. That is, the rate of new cases and deaths of corona found in India is much lower than in other countries. Not only this, India leads the world in terms of recovery rate.