The investigation into the pandemic is progressing. Scientists from the French Institute for Demographic Studies (INED) and the German Federal Institute for Population Research (BiB) have now investigated excess mortality in the Corona years 2020 and 2021 at the regional level. Excess mortality refers to the years of life that are taken away from a society through premature deaths; it can reduce life expectancy. In the journal “Nature Communications“ the team led by Florian Bonnet and Carlo-Giovanni Camarda reports how the actual life expectancy in 569 regions in 25 European countries differs from the theoretically predicted life expectancy – and how many years of life the pandemic has cost the regions.