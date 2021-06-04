Health authorities in Malaysia have raised fears of an increasing number of deaths from infection with the Corona virus and serious cases among children, after the sharp rise in cases prompted the country to impose a strict general isolation.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced a “total closure” for two weeks, from June 1 to 14 of the same month, after daily COVID-19 cases and deaths reached record numbers, with the government warning that the outbreak may be linked to different strains of the virus more severe. infection.

Malaysia recorded three deaths of children under the age of five due to the virus in the first five months of this year, the same number that was recorded throughout the whole of 2020, according to the Director-General of the Ministry of Health Noursham Abdullah.

It also required 27 children, including 19 under five, to enter intensive care between January and May after contracting the virus, up from eight cases last year.

Malaysian Health Minister Adham Baba said on Monday that a total of 82,341 children contracted the virus between January last year and May 30 this year.

Malaysia had a total of more than 595,000 cases on Thursday and 3,096 deaths, the third highest in the region after Indonesia and the Philippines.