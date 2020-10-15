Highlights: Photo of innocent child viral on social media, thousands of likes found

There is only one way to avoid the corona virus epidemic, caution. Very few things have happened in the world in the last 10 months, which hope to improve the future. One such thing happened on social media. What the child did in the world just a few seconds ago, now the whole world is seeing it as a sign. The first picture of this innocent has gone viral. This is the time that everyone is eagerly waiting when the world will be like before. We will be able to go out without fear of any contagious epidemic. With the picture of this child pulling the mask of his doctor, the world is hoping to get closer to that moment.

A gynecologist working in the UAE has shared this photo on Instagram and Facebook. Together they wrote, ‘We all need a sign that we are going to remove our mask soon.’ Now this photo is collecting thousands of likes on social media.



Some users said that they see a better future in this picture. At the same time, some said that the year 2020 has passed like this. One user wrote that it should be declared ‘picture of 2020’. There was a comment that ‘we all will remove the mask soon.’