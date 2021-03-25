ofChristina Denk shut down

Doctors are seeing a positive development in intensive care units – fewer patients over 80. But the next few weeks could be more critical – this time for a different age group.

Aachen – The number of corona infections is currently rising again nationwide. On Wednesday (March 24), the RKI reported almost 16,000 new cases. But a positive trend is apparently also emerging in the hospitals. Still no reason to be happy?

Corona: The vaccinations are working: Fewer intensive care patients over 80 – the bed occupancy is still increasing

“In other words: the vaccinations really seem to work,” says Gernot Marx, intensive care physician at the Aachen Clinic, in an interview with the Deutschlandfunk out. Good news. Because “what we can really see clearly is that we now see very few patients over 80 in our emergency rooms,” said the doctor. A first ray of hope that doctors in Nuremberg also noticed.

At the same time, however, the intensive care doctor makes it clear: “We had recordings of patients with Covid-19 every day for the last seven days.” Although only eleven intensive care beds are occupied in the Aachen hospital, the increasing number of corona patients and the capacities that are already in use were emphasized again and again in the second wave, must be taken into account. “To put it bluntly: it starts again,” says Marx.

Corona: The age of the infected is falling – “It really affects almost everyone now”

The effect of the vaccinations is not only evident in the intensive care units. One difference to the second wave: the age of the infected. “We are now also seeing that more and more younger people under 30 are infected. We even see outbreaks in daycare centers. We hardly saw that at all in the first and second waves, ”says the intensive care doctor. “It really affects almost everyone now.” According to the physician, “Thank God”, younger people continue to experience severe courses far less often.

It remains to be seen how the situation with mutant B 1.1.7 will develop. According to the physician, the data from other countries indicate more severe courses in different age groups. That has to be shown first. Age would generally be an important factor in the course of illnesses and in intensive care medicine, “but we still see very difficult, protracted courses with organ failure even in those over 40 and over 50,” said the doctor about the corona infections. There is never a guarantee after all.

Corona: No loosening from the doctor’s point of view – the doctor sees limits – “It is difficult”

From the doctor’s point of view, one thing is certain: lockdown instead of relaxation. Tougher measures, as they were first decided over Easter, would be important. “I think it is the only way to break through the third wave, to reduce the number of new infections and also to allow time for vaccination successes,” said Marx. The third wave starts at a higher level than the second.

However, Marx also makes it clear: It is not easy. “I know, frankly, also personally, we are all very strenuous and it is difficult to demand this perseverance.” He would not only be an intensive care physician himself. “We are well aware that it is not easy to implement all the measures.” (chd)

List of rubric lists: © Jürgen Heinrich / Imago