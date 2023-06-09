Corona: “The relationship between Damiano and Giorgia was staged”

Fabrizio Corona comments on the end of the relationship between Damiano David and Giorgia Soleri, made official by the Maneskin singer after the publication of a video that saw him kissing another girl in a disco.

On his Telegram channel, the ex paparazzo severely attacked the now ex couple, also making a sensational revelation about Martina Taglienti (her profile here), or the girl who was the protagonist of the kiss with Damiano David.

“As I told you several times in the past – writes Fabrizio Corona – the couple Damiano and Giorgia Soleri has always been a staging. We have always contested the image of a non-real – fake – couple between Damiano dei Maneskin and Giorgia Soleri. An unthinkable couple, both from an aesthetic and an ideological point of view. The Rock n’ Roll star with the complex, hairy feminist, radical chic, all bread, words and ideological lessons? Hypocrisy”.

Fabrizio Corona then continues: “My staff and I were appalled at the photo taken a few days ago of him opening his bathrobe and showing her the ‘shrimp’ and, even before that, posing naked with a ‘shrimp cover’ ‘ bigger than it should be. In the end, his Rock n’ Roll alpha male instincts prevailed”.

“Drunk in a nightclub suburb, finally with a real pussy. But what frightens me even more is the sense of guilt and the power of this woman over him who, after this stolen video, forces him to lie with a national press release, trying in vain to patch up an image that is now ruined forever. But which, we can say, made us extremely happy”.

Over here? Not even for a dream because then the ex paparazzo reveals a background on Martina Taglienti telling “the facts as they are”.

“The protagonist of the kiss with Damiano of the Maneskin is called Martina Taglienti and is the best friend, not that occasionally lover, of Victoria De Angelis” writes the former paparazzo.

“We are publishing a preview of a comment received on one of his Instagram posts from Damiano of the Maneskin with the words ‘Can I say that you are my girlfriend?’ dating back to 2017. The girl has always been present in all tours and in all evenings with friends. She is practically an insured fuck that has lasted for 6 years! ”.

Fabrizio Corona then concludes: “The real problem? It’s one thing to do it for 6 years, it’s one thing to be filmed, find out and justify yourself with the one you had institutionalized as a politically correct girlfriend to show this fucking fake world “.