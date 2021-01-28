L.ockdown, contact restrictions, school closings. The current measures of the pandemic also and especially affect children. Those who are already struggling with unfavorable conditions are hit particularly hard. Children from socially disadvantaged families who often live in cramped living conditions with many siblings and have to get by on low income or transfer payments.

The biggest problem in assessing harm for children and young people is the unsatisfactory current data situation. There are hardly any figures that could confirm – or invalidate – an increased occurrence of mental or physical illnesses. In order to find out the actual effects on the health and psyche of children, WELT spoke to three experts who each have a different perspective.