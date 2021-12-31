Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

Although more than two years have passed since the emergence of the emerging “Corona” virus “Covid-19”, attempts to search for its origin by research centers and universities around the world are still continuing to identify accurately this epidemic, which has killed more than 5 million people worldwide. world level so far.

The first human infections with the virus were in the city of Wuhan in central China in December 2019, then it spread worldwide, and despite the presence of some accusations indicating the leakage of “Covid-19” from one of China’s laboratories, the latter refused this, and confirmed that there is no need More visits to it to investigate the virus.

But a new research published by the famous scientific journal “Nature Communications” ended the controversy over the origin and origin of the new “Corona” virus, and I assert that the virus has existed since 2010 in bats, and its presence continued for a period before it was transmitted to humans in 2019, which is a major change in understanding The virus and its history according to the researchers who conducted the study.

The study, in which 18 researchers in virology from universities and research centers in Paris, the United States and Cambodia in Southeast Asia contributed, showed that the investigation of the “Corona” virus has proven its presence in samples taken from bats in the country of Cambodia since 2010, as well as Yunnan Province, China. , and also Thailand, then the virus moved from bats to pangolin or scaly anteater and had some changes and then moved to humans in 2019.

The study, which caused an uproar in the research community, shows that the discovery of these viruses in bat species not found in China confirms that viruses associated with the emerging “Corona” virus have a much wider geographical distribution than previously reported, and that Southeast Asia represents a major region that must be taken into account from For future monitoring of the “Corona” viruses.

The study recommended a re-examination of epidemics in animals for their great role in the transmission of viruses, especially bats, which represent a main host for most of the “Corona” viruses.

Virus researcher at Lancaster University, English Dr. Muhammad Rahim, said: This research confirms the theory related to the role of animals, especially bats, in the spread of viruses transmitted between humans and animals and vice versa, adding that the World Health Organization confirmed after this research the need to take animals into account and study them more broadly.

incorrect

On the fact that the new “Corona” virus is impregnated from a laboratory in the State of China, Rahim confirmed to “Al-Ittihad” that this hadith is baseless, explaining that the published research confirms and denies the emergence of the virus in a laboratory, but it has been present for years in bats and found the appropriate conditions. To move to pangolin in 2019, then gain the ability to pass on to humans.

Rahim, who is part of the advisory group that includes 150 researchers at the World Health Organization worldwide, indicated that the organization directed the need to increase the volume of investigation and research in Asian countries because it is the source of viruses by increasing the volume of samples collected from bats to develop a broader view of the viruses that can emerge from these countries. Region.

According to the World Health Organization, “Covid-19” is the disease caused by the emerging “Corona” virus called “Corona-SARS-2”, and the organization first discovered this emerging virus on December 31, 2019, after reporting a group of cases of infection. pneumoniae viral infection in Wuhan, People’s Republic of China.

There are many known strains of the “Corona” virus that circulate among animals without transmission to humans so far, and it is likely that new strains of the virus will be detected with the improvement of surveillance methods around the world, according to the World Health Organization.

According to the research published in the journal Nature, the knowledge of the origin of “Covid-19” is still fragmentary, explaining that so far the closest relatives of “Covid-19” have been discovered in horseshoe bats that were sampled in Yunnan Province, China, in addition to this study. that identified COVID-19-related coronaviruses in the horseshoe bat in samples taken in Cambodia in 2010.

The study stated that the discovery of the “Corona” virus in bat species not found in China indicates that the viruses associated with “SARS-CoV-2” have a much wider geographical distribution than previously known, and shows that Southeast Asia represents a major region that must be considered for surveillance. The future of the Corona virus.

new breed

Corona viruses are a widespread family of viruses known to cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases, such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), and the coronavirus. The novelty is a new strain of the virus that has not previously been discovered in humans

Dr. Amjad Al-Khouli, an epidemiologist at the World Health Organization, said: It is important to differentiate between the presence of the virus in a bat or any other animal, and the ability of the virus to transmit from animal to human, and then its transmission from human to human, explaining that when a team of experts visited The World Health Organization, China, to investigate the origin of the virus confirmed the presence of the virus among bats, but also confirmed the existence of an intermediate animal through which the virus was transmitted from bats to humans.

Al-Khouli pointed out that it is not yet known what this intermediate animal is, and studies are still being conducted to discover it, and we may find in a number of countries of the world bats that carry the virus, but the ability of the virus to transmit requires a mutation, and therefore it is possible to prove the presence of the virus before 2019 in The bat and it will still be present in the bat and may cause diseases, but they are simple diseases. As for its transmission to humans, it was due to mutations that entered the virus and changed its composition, so it was able to transmit from animal to human and then from human to human, causing the pandemic.

Safe handling

With regard to the emergence of other viruses, the epidemiologist at the World Health Organization explained that this is a natural thing that we see in the environment and is discovered through the outbreak of diseases resulting from it, as viruses are in a state of continuous development and the emergence of mutations that make the virus able to transmit from animal to human is a frequent and frequent matter Therefore, it is always recommended to handle the animal safely to reduce these chances.