The Corona Test report by Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the world’s leading footballers, has come out positive. The Portuguese Football Federation confirmed this.The federation said on Tuesday that Ronaldo’s Kovid-19 test was reported positive. The Federation also said that Ronaldo’s condition was fine and that he had no symptoms of this deadly virus.

Concerns about some more players have also increased after Ronaldo’s test report turned positive as he shared a picture with teammates about 17 hours ago. However, the federation has not yet given any information about whether the Kovid-19 Test report of any other player in the team has come positive or not.

Ronaldo was ruled out of Portugal’s Nations League match against Sweden on Wednesday. (Input from agency)