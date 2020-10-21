In just a few weeks, further training events that had already been agreed for Samson were switched to online. While the company’s IT department took care of the hardware, installed monitors, PCs and cameras, and equipped the registered employees with laptops and headsets, the trainers at the training center were prepared for their new tasks. “We were able to build on our already existing expertise because we successfully offered further training over the Internet even before Corona,” explains Bildungshaus seminar coordinator Lukas Stein.

Trainers also had to learn new things

Otherwise two-day events, for example, were split into six units of around 90 minutes, also set up and rebuilt in the technology training center, trainers instructed in the new conditions and much more. Several seminars were finally held, from the classic Excel course in-house by Samson to conflict management together with the educational institution. “Every step helped us to get a feel for what is and what is not,” emphasizes Heinze.

Samson dispatch employee Erich Hagel was immediately very satisfied after his first online seminar “Excel Beginners”: “Everything went very well. The trainer did not stand next to me personally, but she still managed to respond well to the participants over the headphones. “

For production engineer Marius Deutsch, online seminars are “in principle very useful”. He has already participated in several and sees advantages when it comes to the “hard skills”, that is, clear communication of knowledge such as Excel courses, language training or product training. For management training courses or communication training, however, he would prefer face-to-face events: “The facial expressions and gestures of others are more difficult to assess online via a monitor, and group exercises are only possible to a very limited extent, if at all.”

The future lies in a good mix of online and face-to-face seminars

“The more personal the topics, the more difficult the implementation, because group dynamics and trust in the trainer and the other participants online are lost,” explains HR professional Heinze. For the time being, he sees the future of webinars more in technical topics or in hybrid events that combine face-to-face and online training.

He is currently working on this with René Marc, among others. For Heinze it is clear: “Webinars save costs, time and resources and are a valuable training tool in the age of digital transformation.”

He is sure of the support of the Bildungshaus and Bildungswerk. Joachim Disser: “After this year’s experience, we will use the virtual formats in the Bildungswerk group in the future, systematically expand digital offers – also for corporate business – and integrate them sensibly into our project implementation.