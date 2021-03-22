fromFranziska Schwarz shut down

A draft resolution that circulates in front of the federal-state consultations draws the line for schools and daycare centers: The decisive factor is the corona incidence and testing.

What will be decided on the school question at the Corona summit on March 22nd?

A resolution proposal provides for strict measures but a certain incidence *.

Apparently, rapid tests and self-tests * now play the greatest role.

Berlin – Almost everything now depends on corona tests when it comes to school issues. Shortly before the Corona summit with Chancellor Angela Merkel * (CDU *) is on this Monday Merkur.de * a draft resolution (as of March 22, 10:00 a.m.) for the deliberations.

The paper says that schools and daycare centers Not should open, “as far as a two-time corona test per week for educators and teachers as well as all pupils and supervised children in attendance is not guaranteed”. From a 7-day incidence of 200, the facilities should be closed – “with a few days in advance so that families can adjust to it”.

School lessons in corona pandemic: plans leaked before Merkel summit

The draft resolution also provides:

Comprehensive tests in schools and daycare centers “with increasing availability”

Two tests by students: inside and teacher: inside per week – however, “desired goal” and “at least” are noted as limitations.

Preferred vaccination * for daycare workers as well as primary and special school teachers

Teachers’ Association considers school openings to be “irresponsible” due to corona incidence

There is, however, a general dispute about face-to-face teaching. “With a view to the risk of infection, that is not justifiable,” said Teacher Association President Heinz-Peter Meidinger Rheinische Post from Monday.

It would only be feasible if teachers were already vaccinated against Corona * and sufficient rapid tests were provided for schools. “But we are still miles away from that in 9 out of 10 schools.” Politicians have failed to make educational institutions safe areas through vaccination priorities, the organization of daily tests, room air filters and a nationwide “qualified mask requirement”.

Politicians are also responsible for the fact that schools have to close again across the board in the near future, added the teacher representative.

Corona in Germany: “Many children and young people are suffering from the situation”

The Standing Conference of Ministers of Education (KMK) contradicts – and warns of the effects of renewed school closings. “Many children and young people are suffering from the pandemic situation,” said KMK President Britta Ernst (SPD *) of image-Monday newspaper. So that the consequences do not accompany her life permanently, the priority of KMP is to keep the schools open “as long as possible”.

“The education ministers are concerned about the effects of the measures taken in the course of containing the SARS-CoV pandemic for children and young people,” said the education minister of Brandenburg. (frs with material from AFP and dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA