Author: Vedapratap Vedic

India’s dilemma is also amazing. On the one hand, railways, metros, airplanes, offices, markets and factories are opening, on the other hand the corona epidemic is increasing. India itself is running from epidemic to the greatest extent. In this race, it has defeated most of the countries of the world. America is just ahead of him. In Brazil and India, the number of infected people reached around 41 lakhs, but then India overtook Brazil with its rapid pace. If the pace of the epidemic remains so high in India, it will not take long to leave America behind. At present, the number of infected people in India is going to touch 100,000.

Slow probe

There is no doubt that the Government of India and the governments of all the provinces are working hard to fight this epidemic. Corona’s investigation figure has reached 1 million daily. So far, around 5 crore people have been investigated, but even if this pace of investigation is going on in a country with a population of 138 crores, it will be spent years to check everyone. He is expected to get the vaccine vaccine well in advance. It is a matter of satisfaction that the percentage of deaths from corona in our country is very less as a percentage. Here the percentage of people who died of corona is just 1.7 while the whole world is 3.2 percent.

More people are dying in America by population. America has a quarter of the population of India and the health services there are many times better than India. Yet there are a large proportion of people dying for the reason that while President Donald Trump’s attitude has been highly irresponsible, on the other hand, excessive confidence in the American public is the main reason for the spread of this disease. Just as the trump does not put on a mouthpiece, thousands of American men and women are seen roaming the beaches. Excess and carelessness of confidence is no less in us. That is why many big leaders, film stars, doctors and nurses are also caught in the corona trap in India.

In February-March, this epidemic was visible only in some big cities like Delhi and Mumbai but now it has spread to towns and villages. Due to the sudden declaration of lockout, the workers left the city and ran towards their villages and took it with them. Now as the investigation is reaching them, the number of patients is increasing. But it is a matter of satisfaction that the number of people recovering from treatment is also very good. If 100 people in India have corona, 76-77 of them recover.

What is not happening in India for the treatment of corona? While effective vaccines (vaccines) are being discovered in full swing, the Ministry of AYUSH and many other Ayurvedic institutes have released a variety of cheap and accessible decoctions (decoctions). Doctors of homeopathy are also not sitting silent. Millions of people are also resisting corona through posture, pranayama and exercise. Is it a matter of little satisfaction that without the vaccine our doctors have removed the immediate bite of the corona to some extent. It is clear that the corona is increasing in the country but its fear is decreasing. Had it not been so, would people have been seen in the streets, markets, offices, factories, railways and buses?

The biggest concern is that the country’s economy has collapsed. The country’s gross domestic product (GDP) has dropped by about 24 percent. According to some statistics, two crore people have lost their jobs and about ten crore people have become unemployed. In many other rich countries of the world, where this epidemic is more deadly than India, their economies have not declined by more than 10-15 percent. We have also defeated the UK, where GDP has fallen by 20 per cent. But governments in affluent countries are paying 80 per cent of the wages of employees of non-government institutions. The Indian government has also announced ‘big reliefs’ for its deprived sections but they are just like cumin in the camel’s mouth.

Empty pocket, empty stomach

It is okay that now the markets are opening up and the factories are running but where are the customers? Who will buy the goods of the shops? People’s pockets are empty. There are 70-80 crore people in the country whose stomachs are also empty. They dig wells and drink water every day. If the government and society did not take their news, then there will be no effort in spreading chaos in the country. Dies, what doesn’t? Only rhetoric will not work. At this time it is necessary that money should reach the hands of the people so that they can shop. The government will take necessary steps soon, but more than the government, it is the responsibility of the society. Many gurdwaras, temples, Jain institutions, mosques, churches, associations and social organizations are taking best initiative but what are political parties doing? If their 10-12 crore members also take responsibility of two-three-three families, then most of the poor and deprived of the country can be saved from the pandemonium. We do not understand why our news media, especially our TV channels, are fighting all their power to solve the puzzle of murder or suicide of one person instead of fighting the epidemic.